Louisiana reports 324 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana has reported 324 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths since Sunday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 148,193 and total deaths to 4,787.

“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and Friday’s total case count,” according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Also according to the LDH:

The collection dates for all of these cases fall between August 24 and August 30, 2020.

89% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

People aged 29 and under represent 37% of these cases.

The newly confirmed cases came from the results of 4,039 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 1,872,789.

It’s the lowest daily reported new case count since mid-June, but it also comes from the lowest number of tests reported since about the same time frame, as the state continues to deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

Testing has slowed as the state prepared for and then took a hit from a powerful Hurricane Laura on Thursday. Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a Thursday afternoon briefing and several times since that his biggest concern right now is that the state does not have the robust testing needed to know what the state needs to know in order to properly respond to the ongoing pandemic, “so we really need to get back to our testing just as soon as we possibly can.”

Hospitalizations

As of Monday, the state’s data showed 881 patients hospitalized with coronavirus with 132 on mechanical ventilators. The number of patients hospitalized in Region 7 was 187, with 19 on mechanical ventilators.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in NWLA has risen to 14,741 and there are now 563 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 165 new cases reported in NWLA since Monday, 10 were in Caddo Parish and 10 were in Bossier. Caddo also reported two more deaths from the coronavirus. Claiborne reported three new cases, Webster and Red River two each, and Sabine one. Bienville and Natchitoches did not report any new cases.

As of midday Monday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 7,417 case(s) | 320 death(s) | 642 state tests | 125,752 commercial tests

Bossier – 2,703 case(s) | 92 death(s) | 285 state tests | 52,334 commercial tests

De Soto – 817 case(s) | 33 death(s) | 95 state tests | 11,543 commercial tests

Webster – 1,032 case(s) | 19 death(s) | 181 state tests | 16,867 commercial tests

Claiborne – 376 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 169 state tests | 6,335 commercial tests

Bienville – 414 case(s) | 31 death(s) | 315 state tests | 7,052 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 919 case(s) | 22 death(s) | 564 state tests | 11,900 commercial tests

Sabine – 743 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 226 state tests | 9,648 commercial tests

Red River – 320 case(s) | 20 death(s) | 482 state tests | 3,193 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 23,980 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 859 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

