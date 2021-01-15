Louisiana reports 3,712 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported due to ‘system error’

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,712 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 statewide Friday, bringing the total to 364,853.

Due to a system error, the LDH says COVID-associated deaths were not reported, leaving the toll as of Thursday at 8,080.

Of the new cases reported Thursday, the LDH says 2,054 are confirmed and 1,658 are probable.

According to the latest data available, the number of patients hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 has ticked back up to 2,001, with 242 of them on ventilators. The data show hospitalizations statewide reaching an all-time high on Jan. 7 at 2,069. In Northwest Louisiana, there are 345 hospitalized, with 36 on ventilators. ICU beds in the region remain at 84% capacity.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases (76.1%) fall between January 7 and January 14, 2021. 11.3% of the cases have collection dates between January 1 and January 6 and 12% of the cases have collection dates in December.

97% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

3% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

Individuals between the ages of 18 and 29 (19%) and between the ages of 30 and 39 (16%) account for 35% of these cases.

Since yesterday, 38,033 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 4,843,235. Of the tests reported today, 27,877 were PCR tests and 10,156 were antigen tests.

Of the 425 new confirmed and probable cases reported in Northwest Louisiana since Thursday, 195 were in Caddo Parish, where a total of 20,685 cases have been reported to date. Bossier Parish reported 103 new cases, Natchitoches 32, De Soto and Webster 27 each, Bienville 18, Sabine 12, Claiborne six, and Red River five.

There are now 45,717 COVID-19 cases reported in Region 7 and 1,146 deaths. Across the ArkLaTex region, there are now 73,004 cases and 1,910 deaths.

