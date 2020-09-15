Louisiana reports 426 new COVID-19 cases, 26 more deaths

Louisiana has reported 426 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 26 more deaths since Monday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 158,318 and total deaths to 5,108.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana has reported 426 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 26 more deaths since Monday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 158,318 and total deaths to 5,108.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between September 7 and September 14, 2020.

86% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

People aged 29 and under represent 34% of these cases. 29% are individuals between 18-29.

The newly confirmed cases came from the results of 12,659 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,091,023.

Hospitalizations

LDH data shows 667 patients hospitalized with coronavirus statewide as of Monday, September 14, with 99 on mechanical ventilators. The number of patients hospitalized in Region 7 was at 172, with 18 on mechanical ventilators.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in NWLA has risen to 16,001 and there are now 602 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 26 new cases reported in NWLA since Monday, three were in Caddo Parish and ten were in Bossier. Natchitoches reported six. De Soto and Bienville reported three new cases each and Webster added one. No new cases were reported in Webster, Claiborne, or Red River.

Caddo Parish also added three more deaths, for a total of 337. Bossier added one new death, bringing the total to 103.

As of midday Tuesday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 7,929 case(s) | 337 death(s) | 646 state tests | 137,497 commercial tests

Bossier – 2,952 case(s) | 103 death(s) | 293 state tests | 57,336 commercial tests

De Soto – 860 case(s) | 34 death(s) | 95 state tests | 12,441 commercial tests

Webster – 1,147 case(s) | 21 death(s) | 180 state tests | 19,088 commercial tests

Claiborne – 476 case(s) | 18 death(s) | 225 state tests | 7,180 commercial tests

Bienville – 445 case(s) | 32 death(s) | 331 state tests | 7,853 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 1,035 case(s) | 25 death(s) | 614 state tests | 13,600 commercial tests

Sabine – 810 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 226 state tests | 10,616 commercial tests

Red River – 347 case(s) | 20 death(s) | 522 state tests | 3,444 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 26,181 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 938 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

