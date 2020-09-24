Louisiana reports 440 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

Louisiana has reported 440 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths since Tuesday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 162,645 and total deaths to 5,225.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between September 15 and September 22, 2020.

91% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

People aged 29 and under represent 33% of these cases. 25% are individuals between 18-29.

The newly confirmed cases came from the results of 12,850 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,218,785.

Hospitalizations

LDH data shows 592 patients hospitalized with coronavirus statewide as of Tuesday, September 22, ticking up by 21 from the day before. Of those, 94 are on mechanical ventilators. The number of patients hospitalized in Region 7 was at 157, with 19 on mechanical ventilators.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in Northwest Louisiana has risen to 16,920 and there are now 623 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 119 new cases reported since Tuesday, 48 were in Caddo Parish and 43 were in Bossier. De Soto reported nine new cases, Natchitoches added seven, Webster six, and Bienville five. Sabine reported one new case. Claiborne and Red River did not report any new cases.

There were no new deaths reported Tuesday in any of the nine NWLA parishes.

As of midday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 8,360 case(s) | 349 death(s) | 656 state tests | 147,053 commercial tests

Bossier – 3,181 case(s) | 106 death(s) | 300 state tests | 61,239 commercial tests

De Soto – 893 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 95 state tests | 13,040 commercial tests

Webster – 1,217 case(s) | 22 death(s) | 181 state tests | 20,744 commercial tests

Claiborne – 502 case(s) | 21 death(s) | 237 state tests | 7,923 commercial tests

Bienville – 473 case(s) | 32 death(s) | 346 state tests | 8,783 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 1,103 case(s) | 25 death(s) | 647 state tests | 15,155 commercial tests

Sabine – 840 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 226 state tests | 11,445 commercial tests

Red River – 351 case(s) | 21 death(s) | 548 state tests | 3,606 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 27,762 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 977 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

