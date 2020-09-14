Louisiana reports 497 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more deaths

Louisiana has reported 497 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17 more deaths since Sunday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 157,947 and total deaths to 5,082.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana has reported 497 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17 more deaths since Sunday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 157,947 and total deaths to 5,082.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between September 7 and September 14, 2020.

81% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

People aged 29 and under represent 35% of these cases. 27% are individuals between 18-29.

The newly confirmed cases came from the results of 12,569 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,078,364.

Hospitalizations

LDH data shows 664 patients hospitalized with coronavirus statewide as of Sunday, September 13, with 105 on mechanical ventilators. The number of patients hospitalized in Region 7 was at 179, with 18 on mechanical ventilators.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in NWLA has risen to 15,978 and there are now 598 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 58 new cases reported in NWLA since Sunday, 18 were in Caddo Parish and 16 were in Bossier. Claiborne reported 12 new cases. Natchitoches and Red River added four new cases each, Webster three, Bienville one, and Sabine none.

As of midday Monday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 7,936 case(s) | 334 death(s) | 646 state tests | 137,406 commercial tests

Bossier – 2,942 case(s) | 102 death(s) | 290 state tests | 57,195 commercial tests

De Soto – 857 case(s) | 34 death(s) | 95 state tests | 12,413 commercial tests

Webster – 1,147 case(s) | 21 death(s) | 181 state tests | 19,068 commercial tests

Claiborne – 477 case(s) | 18 death(s) | 228 state tests | 7,143 commercial tests

Bienville – 442 case(s) | 32 death(s) | 333 state tests | 7,831 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 1,029 case(s) | 25 death(s) | 609 state tests | 13,550 commercial tests

Sabine – 809 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 227 state tests | 10,572 commercial tests

Red River – 349 case(s) | 20 death(s) | 522 state tests | 3,414 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 26,116 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 933 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

