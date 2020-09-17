Louisiana reports 500 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more deaths

Louisiana has reported 500 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17 more deaths since Wednesday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 159,304 and total deaths to 5,143.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana has reported 500 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17 more deaths since Wednesday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 159,304 and total deaths to 5,143.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between September 10 and September 17, 2020.

95% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

People aged 29 and under represent 33% of these cases. 23% are individuals between 18-29.

The newly confirmed cases came from the results of 9,006 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,123,151.

Hospitalizations

LDH data shows 663 patients hospitalized with coronavirus statewide as of Wednesday, September 16, the lowest since late June. 106 of the currently hospitalized patients statewide are on mechanical ventilators. The number of patients hospitalized in Region 7 was at 163, with 17 on mechanical ventilators.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in NWLA has risen to 16,245 and there are now 609 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 128 new cases reported in NWLA since Wednesday, 68 were in Caddo Parish and 44 were in Bossier Parish. Caddo also reported four more deaths, bringing the total to-date to 341.

Sabine reported six new cases, Natchitoches five, and Webster three. Bienville and Red River added one new case each. De Soto and Claiborne did not report any new cases Thursday.

As of midday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 8,069 case(s) | 341 death(s) | 647 state tests | 140,765 commercial tests

Bossier – 3,008 case(s) | 104 death(s) | 295 state tests | 58,592 commercial tests

De Soto – 864 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 95 state tests | 12,590 commercial tests

Webster – 1,159 case(s) | 21 death(s) | 180 state tests | 19,801 commercial tests

Claiborne – 483 case(s) | 18 death(s) | 226 state tests | 7,477 commercial tests

Bienville – 445 case(s) | 32 death(s) | 331 state tests | 8,177 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 1,045 case(s) | 25 death(s) | 620state tests | 14,166 commercial tests

Sabine – 824 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 226 state tests | 10,903 commercial tests

Red River – 348 case(s) | 21 death(s) | 523 state tests | 3,507 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 26,561 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 952 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

