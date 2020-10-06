Louisiana reports 506 new COVID-19 cases, six more deaths as expiration of Phase 3 order approaches

Louisiana has reported 506 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and six more deaths since Monday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 169,044 and total deaths to 5,402.

Gov. John Bel Edwards’s current Phase 3 order that went into effect on September 11 is set to expire on Friday.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between September 28 and October 5, 2020.

88% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

12% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

People aged 29 and under represent 30% of these cases. 20% are individuals between 18-29.

The newly confirmed cases since Monday came from the results of 12,760 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,402,355.

The number of positive tests out of the 12,760 total test results reported to the state Tuesday makes for a positivity rate of 3.97%

Hospitalizations

LDH data show 567 patients hospitalized with coronavirus statewide as of Monday, October 5, which is the most recent data available. Of those, 71 were on mechanical ventilators. The number of patients hospitalized in Region 7 was reported to be 179, with 14 on mechanical ventilators.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in Northwest Louisiana has risen to 18,264 and there are now 662 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 175 new cases reported since Monday, 90 were in Caddo Parish and 46 were in Bossier. Webster reported nine new cases and Bienville added eight, De Soto and Natchitoches reported seven new cases each. Claiborne and Sabine reported four each. There were no new cases reported in Red River Parish.

There were no new deaths reported in the region on Tuesday.

As of midday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 8,974 case(s) | 371 death(s) | 667 state tests | 159,593 commercial tests

Bossier – 3,473 case(s) | 108 death(s) | 303 state tests | 67,070 commercial tests

De Soto – 929 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 99 state tests | 14,003 commercial tests

Webster – 1,342 case(s) | 28 death(s) | 181 state tests | 22,983 commercial tests

Claiborne – 541 case(s) | 23 death(s) | 245 state tests | 8,621 commercial tests

Bienville – 507 case(s) | 33 death(s) | 359 state tests | 9,611 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 1,233 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 693 state tests | 17,182 commercial tests

Sabine – 899 case(s) | 14 death(s) | 231 state tests | 12,488 commercial tests

Red River – 365 case(s) | 24 death(s) | 586 state tests | 3,832 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 30,040 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 1,028 deaths reported.

