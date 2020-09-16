Louisiana reports 508 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths

Louisiana has reported 508 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18 more deaths since Tuesday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 158,826 and total deaths to 5,108.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between September 8 and September 15, 2020.

82% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

People aged 29 and under represent 32% of these cases. 22% are individuals between 18-29.

The newly confirmed cases came from the results of 23,122 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,114,145.

The health department also updated the number of presumed recoveries as of Monday of this week to 157,947, reflecting 5,130 new presumed recoveries since last Monday. Compared to 4,770 new cases reported over the same period, presumed recoveries have continued to outpace new cases for seven consecutive weeks, although the margin has shrunk to fewer than 400 with the most recent week’s data.

Hospitalizations

LDH data shows 678 patients hospitalized with coronavirus statewide as of Tuesday, September 15, with 107 on mechanical ventilators. The number of patients hospitalized in Region 7 was at 178, with 20 on mechanical ventilators.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in NWLA has risen to 16,117 and there are now 604 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 72 new cases reported in NWLA since Tuesday, 72 were in Caddo Parish, bringing the total cases confirmed in the parish to date to 8,001.

Bossier reported 12 new cases. Webster reported nine. Sabine added eight, Claiborne seven, Natchitoches five, and De Soto four. Bienville and Red River did not report any new cases.

Bossier and De Soto also added one more death each.

As of midday Wednesday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 8,001 case(s) | 337 death(s) | 647 state tests | 140,274 commercial tests

Bossier – 2,964 case(s) | 104 death(s) | 295 state tests | 58,279 commercial tests

De Soto – 864 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 95 state tests | 12,547 commercial tests

Webster – 1,156 case(s) | 21 death(s) | 180 state tests | 19,783 commercial tests

Claiborne – 483 case(s) | 18 death(s) | 225 state tests | 7,468 commercial tests

Bienville – 444 case(s) | 32 death(s) | 331 state tests | 8,155 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 1,040 case(s) | 25 death(s) | 617 state tests | 14,118 commercial tests

Sabine – 818 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 226 state tests | 10,868 commercial tests

Red River – 347 case(s) | 20 death(s) | 524 state tests | 3,491 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 26,345 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 947 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

