Louisiana reports 553 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana has reported 553 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths since Monday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 165,624 and total deaths to 5,308.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between September 21 and September 28, 2020.

93% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

People aged 29 and under represent 41% of these cases. 30% are individuals between 18-29.

The newly confirmed cases came from the results of 18,139 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,306,533.

The number of positive tests out of the 18,139 total tests results reported to the state Tuesday makes for a positivity rate of 3.05%.

Hospitalizations

LDH data show 578 patients hospitalized with coronavirus statewide as of Monday, September 28. Of those, 80 were on mechanical ventilators. The number of patients hospitalized in Region 7 continued an overall upward trend over the past eleven days, rising to 174, with 28 on mechanical ventilators.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in Northwest Louisiana has risen to 17,489 and there are now 640 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 108 new cases reported since Monday, 45 were in Caddo Parish and 15 were in Bossier. Caddo also reported two more COVID-19 deaths. Natchitoches added 222 new cases, Webster 13, and Bienville seven. De Soto and Claiborne added two new cases each. Sabine and Red River added one new case each.

As of midday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 8,601 case(s) | 358 death(s) | 663 state tests | 152,453 commercial tests

Bossier – 3,318 case(s) | 107 death(s) | 303 state tests | 63,807 commercial tests

De Soto – 906 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 98 state tests | 13,461 commercial tests

Webster – 1,276 case(s) | 25 death(s) | 181 state tests | 21,756 commercial tests

Claiborne – 515 case(s) | 23 death(s) | 239 state tests | 8,312 commercial tests

Bienville – 491 case(s) | 32 death(s) | 355 state tests | 9,099 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 1,166 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 667 state tests | 16,181 commercial tests

Sabine – 858 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 229 state tests | 11,935 commercial tests

Red River – 358 case(s) | 22 death(s) | 563 state tests | 3,719 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 28,686 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 1,001 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

