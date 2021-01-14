Louisiana reports 58 new COVID-19 deaths, says 5,318 new cases include backlog from new lab

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 5,318 new COVID-19 cases and 58 more deaths statewide Thursday, bring the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the state to 361,148 and deaths to 8,080.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health says some of the 5,318 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday include backlogged test results from a newly onboarded lab.

The LDH says the backlog includes 916 cases and 4,963 total tests dating as far back as Nov. 9, 2020.

“The collection dates for most of these cases (66.5%) fall between January 5 and January 13, 2021. 5.3% of the cases have collection dates between January 1 and January 4 and 22.6% of the cases have collection dates in December.”

The latest update brings the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the state to 361,148. Of the new cases reported Thursday, the LDH says 3,063 are confirmed and 2,555 are probable.

The LDH also reported 58 more deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 8,080.

According to the latest data available, 1,975 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 245 of them are on ventilators. The data show hospitalizations statewide reaching an all-time high on Jan. 7 at 2,069. In Northwest Louisiana, there are 347 hospitalized, with 36 on ventilators.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

98% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

2% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

Individuals between the ages of 18 and 29 (17%) and between the ages of 30 and 39 (14%) account for 33% of these cases.

Since yesterday, 48,118 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 4,805,202. Of the tests reported today, 33,904 were PCR tests and 14,214 were antigen tests.

Of the 333 new confirmed and probable cases reported in Northwest Louisiana since Wednesday, 149 were in Caddo Parish, where a total of 20,341 cases have been reported to date. With one new death reported Thursday, the toll has reached 561.

Bossier Parish reported 87 new cases, Webster 27, Sabine 24, De Soto 17, and Bienville 15. Natchitoches and Claiborne reported seven new cases each. There were no new cases reported in Red River Parish.

Natchitoches also reported three new dedaths Thursday, bringing the total to 66. Bossier, Webster, Claiborne, and Bienville also reported one new death each.

There are now 45,292 COVID-19 cases reported in Region 7 and 1,146 deaths. Across the ArkLaTex region, there are now 72,372 cases and 1,900 deaths.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.