Louisiana reports 581 new COVID-19 cases, 16 more deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana has reported 581 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 16 more deaths since Wednesday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 163,222 and total deaths to 5,241.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between September 16 and September 23, 2020.

96% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

People aged 29 and under represent 42% of these cases. 30% are individuals between 18-29.

The newly confirmed cases came from the results of 17,525 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,236,310.

Hospitalizations

LDH data show 575 patients hospitalized with coronavirus statewide as of Wednesday, September 23. Of those, 92 were on mechanical ventilators. The number of patients hospitalized in Region 7 was at 159, with 19 on mechanical ventilators.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in Northwest Louisiana has risen to 17,026 and there are now 624 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 106 new cases reported since Wednesday, 43 were in Caddo Parish and 31 were in Bossier. Natchitoches and Sabine added seven new cases each, Red River reported six. Webster and Claiborne added five each. De Soto and Bienville added one new case each.

The number of deaths in Caddo and Claiborne rose by one each, while the number of coronavirus deaths in Bossier dropped by one, suggesting that a death previously counted in that parish was moved either to Caddo or Claiborne.

As of midday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 8,403 case(s) | 350 death(s) | 658 state tests | 148,104 commercial tests

Bossier – 3,212 case(s) | 105 death(s) | 301 state tests | 61,643 commercial tests

De Soto – 894 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 65 state tests | 13,158 commercial tests

Webster – 1,222 case(s) | 22 death(s) | 181 state tests | 20,840 commercial tests

Claiborne – 507 case(s) | 22 death(s) | 237 state tests | 8,009 commercial tests

Bienville – 474 case(s) | 32 death(s) | 347 state tests | 8,807 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 1,110 case(s) | 25 death(s) | 649 state tests | 15,229 commercial tests

Sabine – 847 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 226 state tests | 11,512 commercial tests

Red River – 357 case(s) | 21 death(s) | 549 state tests | 3,619 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 27,874 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 978 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

