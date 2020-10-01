Louisiana reports 608 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

Louisiana has reported 608 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths since Wednesday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 166,584 and total deaths to 5,329.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Thursday with the latest on the coronavirus in Louisiana. Coronavirus restrictions that went into effect under Edwards’s Phase 3 order on September 11 are set to expire next Friday, October 9.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between September 23 and September 30, 2020.

96% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

4% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

People aged 29 and under represent 35% of these cases. 20% are individuals between 18-29.

The newly confirmed cases came from the results of 16,141 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,333,320.

The number of positive tests out of the 16,141 total tests results reported to the state Thursday makes for a positivity rate of 3.77%.

Hospitalizations

LDH data show 534 patients hospitalized with coronavirus statewide as of Wednesday, September 30, which is the most recent data available. Of those, 75 were on mechanical ventilators. The number of patients hospitalized in Region 7 ticked up slightly to 169, with 15 on mechanical ventilators.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in Northwest Louisiana has risen to 17,726 and there are now 645 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 144 new cases reported since Wednesday, 60 were in Caddo Parish and 39 were in Bossier. Natchitoches added 19 new cases, Webster 11, and Claiborne six. Sabine added five. De Soto and Red River added two new cases each. Bienville did not report any new cases, and no NWLA parishes reported any new deaths.

As of midday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 8,713 case(s) | 361 death(s) | 663 state tests | 154,429 commercial tests

Bossier – 3,368 case(s) | 107 death(s) | 303 state tests | 64,681 commercial tests

De Soto – 911 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 98 state tests | 13,624 commercial tests

Webster – 1,293 case(s) | 25 death(s) | 181 state tests | 22,028 commercial tests

Claiborne – 523 case(s) | 23 death(s) | 239 state tests | 8,426 commercial tests

Bienville – 491 case(s) | 32 death(s) | 356 state tests | 9,343commercial tests

Natchitoches – 1,195 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 680 state tests | 16,315 commercial tests

Sabine – 871 case(s) | 14 death(s) | 229 state tests | 12,050 commercial tests

Red River – 361 case(s) | 23 death(s) | 571 state tests | 3,750 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 29,093 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 1,007 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

