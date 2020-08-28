Louisiana reports 627 new COVID-19 cases, 30 more deaths

Louisiana reported 627 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 30 more deaths Friday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 146,243 and total deaths to 4,741.

The newly confirmed cases came from the results of 10,275 tests reported to the state since Thursday, bringing the total number of tests to 1,828,478.

“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Also according to the LDH:

The collection dates for all these cases fall between August 21 and August 28, 2020.

96% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

People aged 29 and under represent 31% of these cases.

Hospitalizations

As of Friday afternoon, the state’s data showed 701 patients hospitalized with coronavirus. Of those, 141 were on mechanical ventilators.

The number of patients hospitalized in Region 7 risen slightly to 191. The number of patients on ventilators dropped by one to 21.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in NWLA has risen to 14,551 and there are now 556 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 63 new cases reported in NWLA on Friday, 42 were in Caddo Parish and seven were in Bossier. Caddo also reported another death from the coronavirus. Webster and Natchitoches Parish added four new cases each. Red River added three, De Soto two, and Claiborne one. Bienville and Sabine did not report any new cases.

Testing has slowed as the state prepared for and then took a hit from a powerful Hurricane Laura on Thursday. Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a Thursday afternoon briefing that his biggest concern right now is that the state does not have the robust testing needed to know what the state needs to know in order to properly respond to the ongoing pandemic, “so we really need to get back to our testing just as soon as we possibly can.”

As of midday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 7,320 case(s) | 314 death(s) | 641 state tests | 122,605 commercial tests

Bossier – 2,674 case(s) | 92 death(s) | 285 state tests | 51,424 commercial tests

De Soto – 810 case(s) | 32 death(s) | 94 state tests | 11,273 commercial tests

Webster – 1,020 case(s) | 19 death(s) | 180 state tests | 16,596 commercial tests

Claiborne – 355 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 164 state tests | 6,065 commercial tests

Bienville – 412 case(s) | 31 death(s) | 313 state tests | 6,863 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 912 case(s) | 22 death(s) | 554 state tests | 11,814 commercial tests

Sabine – 735 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 226 state tests | 9,465 commercial tests

Red River – 313 case(s) | 20 death(s) | 472 state tests | 3,126 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now more than 23,690 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 845 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

