Louisiana reports 644 new COVID-19 cases, 28 more deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana reported 644 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 28 more deaths Tuesday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 139,125 and total deaths to 4,431.

The Louisiana Department of Health says the newly confirmed cases came from the results of 15,702 tests reported to the state since Monday, bringing the total number of tests to 1,689,991. The daily positivity rate from the most recent round of tests reported is 4.10%. The state’s overall positivity rate now stands at 8.23%.

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the LDH says the new case increase may not match the difference between Tuesday’s and Monday’s total case count.

Also according to the LDH:

The collection dates for most of these cases (99%) fall between August 11 and August 18, 2020.

94% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

People aged 30-39 represent 18% of these cases. The second highest age group is people aged 18-29 (16%).

Louisiana is ten days out from the expiration of the current extended Phase 2 reopening order. Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to provide an update at 3 p.m. on how Louisiana will proceed with reopening its economy while mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

The latest data continues to show a decline in cases and positivity rates since Edwards first issued a statewide mask order on July 13, which was extended along with his Phase Two order through Friday, August 28.

Hospitalizations

As of Tuesday, the state’s data showed 1,204 patients hospitalized with coronavirus, with 187 on ventilators.

The number of coronavirus patients hospitalized in Region 7 was at 238, with 18 on ventilators.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in NWLA has risen to 13,763 and there are now 521 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 76 new cases reported in NWLA on Tuesday, 31 were in Caddo Parish and 17 were in Bossier. Caddo Parish also added four new reported deaths, for a total of 304.

Natchitoches Parish reported eight new cases and another death. Webster and Red River added six new cases each and Claiborne added four. De Soto reported three more cases and Bienville one. Sabine did not add any cases and in fact reported two fewer in total than the 705 reported on Monday. This can happen when cases are moved to the parish where the patient lives after they are initially confirmed and reported in another parish.

As of midday Tuesday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 6,980 case(s) | 304 death(s) | 617 state tests | 116,355 commercial tests

Bossier – 2,488 case(s) | 84 death(s) | 272 state tests | 46,383 commercial tests

De Soto – 783 case(s) | 28 death(s) | 87 state tests | 10,511 commercial tests

Webster – 955 case(s) | 17 death(s) | 186 state tests | 15,772 commercial tests

Claiborne – 307 case(s) | 12 death(s) | 147 state tests | 5,137 commercial tests

Bienville – 400 case(s) | 30 death(s) | 301 state tests | 6,235 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 851 case(s) | 19 death(s) | 485 state tests | 10,796 commercial tests

Sabine – 703 case(s) | 12 death(s) | 204 state tests | 8,435 commercial tests

Red River – 296 case(s) | 16 death(s) | 424 state tests | 2,961 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 22,059 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 773 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

