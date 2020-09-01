Louisiana reports 667 new COVID-19 cases, 34 more deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana has reported 667 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 34 more deaths since Monday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 148,193 and total deaths to 4,787.

The newly confirmed cases came from the results of 17,036 tests reported to the state Tuesday, bringing the total number of tests to 1,889,825. That is more than four times the 4,039 tests reported the previous day, which was the lowest daily test count since mid-June, a fact noted by Gov. John Bel Edwards noted in a briefing Monday afternoon.

“Hurricane Laura has really reduced our ability over the last week or so to do robust community testing. And so, at a time when I would want more testing than ever, both to gauge what’s happening with Hurricane Laura, but also because we resumed our K through 12 schools and higher education over the last couple of weeks, we really are at a low point in our community testing.”

The governor also shared some positive news on word from the White House Coronavirus Task Force that the state has turned “yellow” when it comes to coronavirus cases, although there are still some parishes in the “red” and that the task force is recommending restrictions remain in place.

“We’re certainly doing better than we were a month and five and six weeks ago. We are now yellow and not red as a state as it relates to cases. We do have about 15 parishes, however, that remain red, either for case growth being more than 100 per 100,000 population over seven days or because they have a percent positivity that exceeds ten. So the ten-percent level is still exceeded in a number of our parishes,” said Edwards.

“But overall, we are doing better and I want to thank the people of Louisiana for that. The restrictions, the mitigation measures are working here and I will tell you that certainly just like we’ve seen progress before and then spiked again, that can happen. But it won’t happen as long as we are doing what we are supposed to, and that is wearing our masks, keeping six feet apart from people not in our immediate household, washing your hands frequently, stay at home when you’re sick, and reducing your activity.”

Also according to the LDH on Tuesday:

The collection dates for most of the new cases fall between August 24 and August 31, 2020.

91% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

People aged 29 and under represent 39% of these cases.

Hospitalizations

As of Tuesday, the state’s data showed 910 patients hospitalized with coronavirus with 128 on mechanical ventilators. The number of patients hospitalized in Region 7 was 195, with 14 on mechanical ventilators.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in NWLA has risen to 14,819 and there are now 567 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 78 new cases reported in NWLA since Monday, 35 were in Caddo Parish and 25 were in Bossier. Sabine reported seven new cases. Claiborne and Bienville added four each. Natchitoches reported three new cases and one new death. Red River added one new case.

Webster Parish reported an additional death Tuesday, but the number of cases reported in the parish dropped by one. The LDH explained last week that they have updated the way they assign cases and tests to the best-known locations, which can result in adjustments to the number of cases in individual parishes.

As of midday Tuesday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 7,452 case(s) | 322 death(s) | 642 state tests | 127,358 commercial tests

Bossier – 2,728 case(s) | 92 death(s) | 287 state tests | 53,023 commercial tests

De Soto – 818 case(s) | 33 death(s) | 95 state tests | 11,639 commercial tests

Webster – 1,030 case(s) | 20 death(s) | 180 state tests | 17,195 commercial tests

Claiborne – 380 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 169 state tests | 6,438 commercial tests

Bienville – 418 case(s) | 32 death(s) | 315 state tests | 7,200 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 922 case(s) | 23 death(s) | 565 state tests | 12,345 commercial tests

Sabine – 750 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 226 state tests | 9,836 commercial tests

Red River – 321 case(s) | 20 death(s) | 480 state tests | 3,212 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 24,119 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 870 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

