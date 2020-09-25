Louisiana reports 698 new COVID-19 cases, 21 more deaths

Louisiana has reported 698 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 21 more deaths since Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 163,928 and total deaths to 5,262.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between September 17 and September 24, 2020.

91% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

People aged 29 and under represent 40% of these cases. 28% are individuals between 18-29.

The newly confirmed cases came from the results of 18,531 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,254,841.

Hospitalizations

LDH data show 570 patients hospitalized with coronavirus statewide as of Thursday, September 24. Of those, 86 were on mechanical ventilators. The number of patients hospitalized in Region 7 was at 157, with 15 on mechanical ventilators.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in Northwest Louisiana has risen to 17,144 and there are now 632 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 119 new cases reported since Thursday, 54 were in Caddo Parish and 29 were in Bossier. Natchitoches added 19 new cases. Webster reported ten, and Bienville added four. De Soto, Claiborne, and Natchitoches reported one new case each. Red River did not report any new cases Friday.

The number of deaths in Caddo rose by three, while the number of coronavirus deaths in Bossier rose by one. One new death each was also reported in Webster, Claiborne, Natchitoches, and Red River.

As of midday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 8,457 case(s) | 353 death(s) | 658 state tests | 148,885 commercial tests

Bossier – 3,241 case(s) | 106 death(s) | 302 state tests | 62,040 commercial tests

De Soto – 895 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 97 state tests | 13,230 commercial tests

Webster – 1,232 case(s) | 23 death(s) | 181 state tests | 20,972 commercial tests

Claiborne – 508 case(s) | 23 death(s) | 238 state tests | 8,036 commercial tests

Bienville – 478 case(s) | 32 death(s) | 353 state tests | 8,844 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 1,129 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 653 state tests | 15,335 commercial tests

Sabine – 848 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 226 state tests | 11,570 commercial tests

Red River – 356 case(s) | 22 death(s) | 563 state tests | 3,639 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 28,014 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 986 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

