Louisiana reports 71 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,126 new cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health reported 71 more deaths statewide from COVID-19 and 2,126 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total deaths to 8,324 and cumulative cases to 372,089.

Of the new cases reported Tuesday, the LDH says 1,771 are confirmed and 355 are probable.

According to the latest data available, the number of patients hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 rose slightly to 1,905. Of those, 249 are on ventilators. The data show hospitalizations statewide reaching an all-time high on Jan. 7 at 2,069. In Northwest Louisiana, hospitalizations also ticked up slightly to 334, with 33 on ventilators. ICU beds in the region remain over 81% capacity.

As of Tuesday, a total of 267,720 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

Source: Louisiana Department of Health – Jan. 19, 2021





Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for all of these cases fall between January 11 and January 18, 2021.

97% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

3% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

Individuals between the ages of 18 and 29 (16%) and between the ages of 30 and 39 (18%) account for 34% of these cases.

Since yesterday, 27,536 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 4,930,816. Of the tests reported today, 25,118 were PCR tests and 2,418 were antigen tests.

Of the 200 new confirmed and probable cases reported in Northwest Louisiana since Monday, 80 were in Caddo Parish, where a total of 21,115 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic. Four more deaths were also reported in Caddo, bringing the total to 576.

Bossier Parish reported five more deaths and 50 new cases, for a total of 222 deaths and 10,712 cases. Webster added 22 cases, Sabine 19, Claiborne 15, De Soto seven, Red River five, and Natchitoches two.

Webster, Claiborne, Bienville, and Natchitoches all also added one new death each.

There are now 46,566 COVID-19 cases reported in Region 7 and 1,186 deaths. Across the ArkLaTex, there are now 74,754 cases and 1,973 deaths.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.