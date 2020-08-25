Louisiana reports 717 new COVID-19 cases, 33 more deaths

Louisiana reported 717 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 32 more deaths Tuesday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 144,116 and total deaths to 4,656.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana reported 717 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 32 more deaths Tuesday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 144,116 and total deaths to 4,656.

The newly confirmed cases came from the results of 21,581 tests reported to the state since Monday, bringing the total number of tests to 1,794,062.

“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Also according to the LDH:

The collection dates for most of these cases (65.8%) fall between August 18 and August 25, 2020. 28.2% fall between August 1 and August 17.

85% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

People aged 29 and under represent 31% of these cases.

The current extended Phase 2 emergency order is set to expire on Friday, August 28. During a briefing over the weekend on the two major storms aiming for the Louisiana Gulf Coast, Edwards said that it is unclear yet how the order might be affected.

However, the governor did note on Monday that Louisiana is still considered to have a high rate of new COVID-19 cases by the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Edwards has been holding briefings on the coronavirus in Louisiana twice weekly, but with Laura expected to make landfall late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning as a major Category 3 hurricane, daily briefings have focused on storm preparation that include COVID-19 updates.

The next briefing is set for Tuesday evening at 6 p.m.

Hospitalizations

As of Tuesday afternoon, the state’s data showed 930 patients hospitalized with coronavirus after dipping below 1,000 on Sunday for the first time since July 6. Of those, 141 were on mechanical ventilators.

The number of patients hospitalized in Region 7 ticked back up, however, from 178 on Monday to 195. The number of patients on ventilators ticked up slightly from 19 to 22.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in NWLA has risen to 14,226 and there are now 549 deaths reported in the region.

Louisiana Department of Health data on Tuesday reflected what appears to be the transfer of more than 60 cases from Caddo’s cumulative total confirmed cases to Bossier Parish, with Caddo’s total dropping by 63 cases and Bossier’s rising by 62. Each parish also reported an additional death.

Sabine Parish added 23 cases, Claiborne 11, and Red River nine. Bienville reported six more cases, Webster added five, and Natchitoches added four. De Soto Parish added one case and one new death.

As of midday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 7,117 case(s) | 311 death(s) | 641 state tests | 119,132 commercial tests

Bossier – 2,619 case(s) | 92 death(s) | 275 state tests | 50,200 commercial tests

De Soto – 804 case(s) | 31 death(s) | 93 state tests | 11,051 commercial tests

Webster – 993 case(s) | 19 death(s) | 180 state tests | 16,118 commercial tests

Claiborne – 342 case(s) | 12 death(s) | 156 state tests | 5,914 commercial tests

Bienville – 409 case(s) | 30 death(s) | 309 state tests | 6,647 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 898 case(s) | 22 death(s) | 545 state tests | 11,538 commercial tests

Sabine – 735 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 226 state tests | 9,368 commercial tests

Red River – 309 case(s) | 19 death(s) | 450 state tests | 3,078 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 23,049 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 823 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

