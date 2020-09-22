Louisiana reports 730 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

Louisiana has reported 730 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths since Monday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 162,214 and total deaths to 5,218.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana has reported 730 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths since Monday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 162,214 and total deaths to 5,218.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between September 14 and September 21, 2020.

91% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

People aged 29 and under represent 35% of these cases. 26% are individuals between 18-29.

The newly confirmed cases came from the results of 21,182 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,205,935.

Hospitalizations

LDH data shows 571 patients hospitalized with coronavirus statewide as of Monday, September 21, the lowest since June 20. Of those, 96 are on mechanical ventilators. The number of patients hospitalized in Region 7 was at 150, with 18 on mechanical ventilators.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in NWLA has risen to 16,806 and there are now 623 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 134 new cases reported in NWLA since Monday, 34 were in Caddo Parish and 16 were in Bossier. Caddo also reported one additional death, bringing the total to-date to 349.

Webster reported 34 new cases. Bienville added 16, Claiborne ten, Natchitoches nine, and De Soto and Sabine four each. Red River did not report any new cases on Tuesday.

As of midday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 8,312 case(s) | 349 death(s) | 656 state tests | 146,423 commercial tests

Bossier – 3,138 case(s) | 106 death(s) | 300 state tests | 61,027 commercial tests

De Soto – 884 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 95 state tests | 13,002 commercial tests

Webster – 1,211 case(s) | 22 death(s) | 181 state tests | 20,689 commercial tests

Claiborne – 504 case(s) | 21 death(s) | 237 state tests | 7,918 commercial tests

Bienville – 468 case(s) | 32 death(s) | 342 state tests | 8,581 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 1,096 case(s) | 25 death(s) | 642 state tests | 15,076 commercial tests

Sabine – 839 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 226 state tests | 11,396 commercial tests

Red River – 354 case(s) | 21 death(s) | 547 state tests | 3,602 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 27,434 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 970 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.