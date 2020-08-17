Louisiana reports 735 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more deaths

Louisiana reported 735 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths Monday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 138,485 and total deaths to 4,403.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana reported 735 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths Monday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 138,485 and total deaths to 4,403.

The Louisiana Department of Health says the newly confirmed cases came from the results of 16,202 tests reported to the state since Sunday, bringing the total number of tests to 1,674,289.

The latest data continue a clear decline in cases and positivity rates since Gov. John Bel Edwards first issued a statewide mask order on July 13, which he has extended along with his Phase Two order through Friday, August 28.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalization data has typically been updated later in the day by the LDH, “due to recent changes in federal reporting requirements.”

As of Sunday afternoon, the state’s data showed 1,226 patients hospitalized with coronavirus, with 184 on ventilators. The number of hospitalizations is up slightly from 1,196 reported as of Friday afternoon.

The number of coronavirus patients hospitalized in Region 7 was at 234 as of Sunday, with 21 on ventilators.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in NWLA has risen to 13,689 and there are now 516 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 57 new cases reported in NWLA on Monday, 18 were in Natchitoches Parish. Caddo reported 13 new cases and an additional death. Bossier added seven cases.

Sabine reported another six cases, De Soto five. Claiborne and Bienville reported four more cases each. Webster and Red River did not report any new cases or deaths on Monday.

As of midday Monday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 6,949 case(s) | 300 death(s) | 617 state tests | 114,599 commercial tests

Bossier – 2,471 case(s) | 84 death(s) | 272 state tests | 45,956 commercial tests

De Soto – 780 case(s) | 28 death(s) | 87 state tests | 10,462 commercial tests

Webster – 949 case(s) | 17 death(s) | 186 state tests | 15,259 commercial tests

Claiborne – 303 case(s) | 12 death(s) | 147 state tests | 5,038 commercial tests

Bienville – 399 case(s) | 30 death(s) | 301 state tests | 6,113 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 843 case(s) | 18 death(s) | 485 state tests | 10,531 commercial tests

Sabine – 705 case(s) | 11 death(s) | 204 state tests | 8,407 commercial tests

Red River – 290 case(s) | 16 death(s) | 424 state tests | 2,872 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 21,875 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 765 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.