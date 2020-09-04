Louisiana reports 828 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths

Louisiana has reported 828 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths since Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 151,473 and total deaths to 4,872.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana has reported 828 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths since Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 151,473 and total deaths to 4,872.

Also according to the LDH:

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between August 27 and September 3, 2020.

85% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

People aged 29 and under represent 41% of these cases. 31% are individuals between 18-29.

The newly confirmed cases came from the results of 15,545 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 1,931,748.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said earlier in the week that he expects a decision to be made and announced early next week on whether the state will remain in Phase 2 of reopening. The current order is set to expire on Friday, September 11.

<!-- The following message will be displayed to users with unsupported browsers: --> Your browser does not support the <code>iframe</code> HTML tag. Try viewing this in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later.

Hospitalizations

The state’s data showed 808 patients hospitalized with coronavirus with 96 on mechanical ventilators as of Thursday, September 3, dipping below 100 for the first time since July 4. The number of patients hospitalized in Region 7 remains relatively flat at 187, with a slight uptick to 22 on mechanical ventilators.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in NWLA has risen to 15,121 and there are now 575 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 107 new cases reported in NWLA since Thursday, 35 were in Caddo Parish and 27 were in Bossier. Caddo also added two more deaths for a total of 328 and has averaged two deaths per day over the past two weeks.

Claiborne reported 16 new cases. Webster added 14, Red River five, Sabine four, De Soto three, Natchitoches two, and Bienville one.

As of midday Friday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 7,581 case(s) | 328 death(s) | 643 state tests | 129,578 commercial tests

Bossier – 2,776 case(s) | 94 death(s) | 287 state tests | 54,015 commercial tests

De Soto – 826 case(s) | 33 death(s) | 95 state tests | 11,887 commercial tests

Webster – 1,064 case(s) | 20 death(s) | 180 state tests | 17,685 commercial tests

Claiborne – 408 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 182 state tests | 6,661 commercial tests

Bienville – 426 case(s) | 32 death(s) | 316 state tests | 7,296 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 942 case(s) | 23 death(s) | 577 state tests | 12,506 commercial tests

Sabine – 769 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 226 state tests | 9,954 commercial tests

Red River – 329 case(s) | 20 death(s) | 490 state tests | 3,248 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 24,651 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 889 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.