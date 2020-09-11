COVID-19 deaths pass 5,000-mark in Louisiana as Gov. Edwards prepares to announce details of Phase 3 reopening

Louisiana has reported 844 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 41 more deaths since Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 156,174 and total deaths to 5,032.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana has reported 844 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 41 more deaths since Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 156,174 and total deaths to 5,032.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to give details Friday on how he will ease statewide business restrictions imposed in July to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the state, after announcing on Thursday that announcing the state will move to Phase 3.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between Friday’s and Thursday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between September 3 and September 10, 2020.

81% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

People aged 29 and under represent 35% of these cases. 27% are individuals between 18-29.

The newly confirmed cases came from the results of 27,234 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests past the 2 million mark to 2,036,818.

Hospitalizations

The most recent data available from the LDH shows 723 patients hospitalized with coronavirus statewide as of Thursday with 117 on mechanical ventilators. The number of patients hospitalized in Region 7 was at 188 with 21 on mechanical ventilators.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in NWLA has risen to 15,748 and there are now 594 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 151 new cases reported in NWLA since Thursday, 81 were in Caddo Parish and 33 were in Bossier. Caddo and Bossier also reported one new death each. Webster reported ten new cases. Natchitoches reported eight, De Soto and Bienville six each. Sabine and Red River also added three new cases each, and Claiborne added one.

As of midday Friday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 7,843 case(s) | 334 death(s) | 644 state tests | 135,667 commercial tests

Bossier – 2,894 case(s) | 101 death(s) | 290 state tests | 56,403 commercial tests

De Soto – 846 case(s) | 34 death(s) | 95 state tests | 12,229 commercial tests

Webster – 1,119 case(s) | 20 death(s) | 181 state tests | 18,818 commercial tests

Claiborne – 457 case(s) | 16 death(s) | 212 state tests | 7,061 commercial tests

Bienville – 441 case(s) | 32 death(s) | 321 state tests | 7,747 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 1,009 case(s) | 24 death(s) | 594 state tests | 13,414 commercial tests

Sabine – 798 case(s) | 14 death(s) | 226 state tests | 10,474 commercial tests

Red River – 341 case(s) | 20 death(s) | 499 state tests | 3,375 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 25,644 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 924 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

