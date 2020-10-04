Louisiana reports 878 new COVID-19 cases, 32 more deaths

Louisiana has reported 878 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 32 more deaths since Friday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 168,294 and total deaths to 5,387.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana has reported 878 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 32 more deaths since Friday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 168,294 and total deaths to 5,387.

The Louisiana Department of Health updates the state’s COVID-19 data weekdays except on Saturdays.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and Friday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between September 26 and October 3, 2020.

88% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

12% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

People aged 29 and under represent 35% of these cases. 19% are individuals between 18-29.

The newly confirmed cases since Friday came from the results of 26,221 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,382,245.

The number of positive tests out of the 26,221 total test results reported to the state Friday makes for a positivity rate of 3.35%

Hospitalizations

LDH data show 518 patients hospitalized with coronavirus statewide as of Saturday, October 3, which is the most recent data available. Of those, 68 were on mechanical ventilators. The number of patients hospitalized in Region 7 was reported to be 164, with 15 on mechanical ventilators.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in Northwest Louisiana has risen to 18,042 and there are now 658 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 85 new cases reported since Friday, 85 were in Caddo Parish and 16 were in Bossier. Natchitoches and Webster reported 25 new cases each. Sabine added 14, De Soto 11, Bienville four, Claiborne three, and Red River one.

Caddo Parish also reported three more deaths related to the coronavirus. Red River also added one death.

As of midday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 8,850 case(s) | 369 death(s) | 664 state tests | 157,089 commercial tests

Bossier – 3,417 case(s) | 108 death(s) | 304 state tests | 66,098 commercial tests

De Soto – 925 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 99 state tests | 13,875 commercial tests

Webster – 1,332 case(s) | 27 death(s) | 182 state tests | 22,535 commercial tests

Claiborne – 535 case(s) | 23 death(s) | 242 state tests | 8,529 commercial tests

Bienville – 499 case(s) | 33 death(s) | 358 state tests | 9,546 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 1,225 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 689 state tests | 16,748 commercial tests

Sabine – 893 case(s) | 14 death(s) | 231 state tests | 12,389 commercial tests

Red River – 366 case(s) | 24 death(s) | 584 state tests | 3,814 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 29,711 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 1,022 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

