Louisiana reports 884 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana has reported 884 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17 more deaths since Wednesday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 150,651 and total deaths to 4,858.

Also according to the LDH:

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between August 26 and September 2, 2020.

78% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

People aged 29 and under represent 35% of these cases. 27% are individuals between 18-29.

The newly confirmed cases came from the results of 12,320 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 1,916,203.

During a briefing Thursday morning on the state’s response to Hurricane Laura, Gov. John Bel Edwards once again warned of a post-Labor Day surge in cases similar to what happened in the state and across the Sun Belt following the Memorial Day holiday at the start of the summer.

“It’s important that we not let our guard down this weekend,” Edward said, nothing that in addition to schools reopening and the holiday weekend, as well as the “tens of thousands of people from Southwest Louisiana relocated to other parts of the state,” there are also tens of thousands more from outside the state working to repair damage to infrastructure, restore power, and remove debris.

“So we have an awful lot of movement and people coming into contact with each other.”

Edwards said earlier in the week that he expects a decision to be made and announced early next week on whether the state will remain in Phase 2 of reopening. The current order is set to expire on Friday, September 11.

Hospitalizations

The state’s data showed 851 patients hospitalized with coronavirus with 128 on mechanical ventilators as of Wednesday, September 2. The number of patients hospitalized in Region 7 was 188, with 17 on mechanical ventilators.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in NWLA has risen to 15,014 and there are now 573 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 119 new cases reported in NWLA since Wednesday, 64 were in Caddo Parish and 17 were in Bossier. Caddo also added three more deaths for a total of 325. Bossier also added one new death, for a total of 94.

Natchitoches reported 16 new cases. Sabine added seven, Bienville four. De Soto, Webster, and Claiborne added three cases each. Red River added two.

As of midday Thursday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 7,546 case(s) | 326 death(s) | 643 state tests | 128,651 commercial tests

Bossier – 2,749 case(s) | 94 death(s) | 287 state tests | 53,546 commercial tests

De Soto – 823 case(s) | 33 death(s) | 95 state tests | 11,736 commercial tests

Webster – 1,050 case(s) | 20 death(s) | 180 state tests | 17,507 commercial tests

Claiborne – 392 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 169 state tests | 6,534 commercial tests

Bienville – 425 case(s) | 32 death(s) | 316 state tests | 7,267 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 940 case(s) | 23 death(s) | 573 state tests | 12,455 commercial tests

Sabine – 765 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 226 state tests | 9,915 commercial tests

Red River – 324 case(s) | 20 death(s) | 484 state tests | 3,236 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 24,457 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 873 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

