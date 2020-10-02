Louisiana reports 889 new COVID-19 cases, 26 more deaths

Louisiana has reported 889 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 26 more deaths since Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 166,584 and total deaths to 5,329.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana has reported 889 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 26 more deaths since Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 166,584 and total deaths to 5,329.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between September 24 and October 1, 2020.

93% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

7% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

People aged 29 and under represent 38% of these cases. 24% are individuals between 18-29.

The newly confirmed cases came from the results of 22,704 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,356,024.

The number of positive tests out of the 22,704 total test results reported to the state Friday makes for a positivity rate of 3.92%.

Hospitalizations

LDH data show 536 patients hospitalized with coronavirus statewide as of Thursday, October 1, which is the most recent data available. Of those, 74 were on mechanical ventilators. The number of patients hospitalized in Region 7 was reported to be 168, with 15 on mechanical ventilators.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in Northwest Louisiana has risen to 17,858 and there are now 652 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 132 new cases reported since Thursday, 52 were in Caddo Parish and 33 were in Bossier. Webster added 14 new cases, Claiborne nine, Sabine eight, Natchitoches five, Red River and Bienville four each, and De Soto three.

Caddo Parish also reported four more deaths related to the coronavirus. Webster reported two, and Bossier one.

As of midday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 8,765 case(s) | 365 death(s) | 663 state tests | 155,499 commercial tests

Bossier – 3,401 case(s) | 108 death(s) | 304 state tests | 65,014 commercial tests

De Soto – 914 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 99 state tests | 13,703 commercial tests

Webster – 1,307 case(s) | 27 death(s) | 181 state tests | 22,255 commercial tests

Claiborne – 532 case(s) | 23 death(s) | 240 state tests | 8,451 commercial tests

Bienville – 495 case(s) | 34 death(s) | 356 state tests | 9,504 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 1,200 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 682 state tests | 16,401 commercial tests

Sabine – 879 case(s) | 14 death(s) | 230 state tests | 12,225 commercial tests

Red River – 365 case(s) | 23 death(s) | 579 state tests | 3,805 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 29,387 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 1,015 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.