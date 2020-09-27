Louisiana reports 920 new COVID-19 cases, 21 more deaths

Louisiana has reported 920 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 21 more deaths since Friday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 164,851 and total deaths to 5,283.

The Louisiana Department of Health updates the state’s COVID-19 data weekdays except on Saturdays.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today and Friday’s total case counts.

All 9 regions in Louisiana reported new cases.

90% of these newly reported cases are tied to community spread, rather than congregate settings.

91.6% of these newly reported cases date back to the past week in terms of collection date (9/19-9/26).

13% of these newly reported cases are among children (under 18yo). 26% are among 18-29yo.

The newly confirmed cases came from the results of 27,084 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,281,925. Louisiana has conducted 409,136 tests in September.

Hospitalizations

LDH data show 557 patients hospitalized with coronavirus statewide as of Saturday, September 26. Of those, 85 were on mechanical ventilators. The number of patients hospitalized in Region 7 continued an overall slightly upward trend over the past nine days, rising to 162, with 17 on mechanical ventilators.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in Northwest Louisiana has risen to 17,336 and there are now 632 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 193 new cases reported since Friday, 81were in Caddo Parish and 40 were in Bossier. Webster added 31 new cases. Natchitoches reported 12, and De Soto added 11. Sabine reported nine new cases, Bienville six, and Red River three. Claiborne did not report any new cases Sunday and no new deaths were reported in any of the nine parishes.

As of midday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 8,538 case(s) | 353 death(s) | 659 state tests | 150,531 commercial tests

Bossier – 3,281 case(s) | 106 death(s) | 303 state tests | 63,067 commercial tests

De Soto – 906 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 98 state tests | 113,359 commercial tests

Webster – 1,263 case(s) | 23 death(s) | 181 state tests | 21,331 commercial tests

Claiborne – 507 case(s) | 23 death(s) | 242 state tests | 8,190 commercial tests

Bienville – 484 case(s) | 32 death(s) | 355 state tests | 8,939 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 1,141 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 656 state tests | 15,502 commercial tests

Sabine – 857 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 228 state tests | 11,783 commercial tests

Red River – 359 case(s) | 22 death(s) | 564 state tests | 3,688 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 28,430 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 988 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

