Louisiana reports 928 new COVID-19 cases, 26 more deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana has reported 928 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 26 more deaths since Friday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 161,219 and total deaths to 5,198.

The Louisiana Department of Health updates the state’s COVID-19 data weekdays except on Saturdays.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and Friday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between September 12 and September 19, 2020.

91% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

People aged 29 and under represent 40% of these cases. 28% are individuals between 18-29.

The newly confirmed cases came from the results of 32,013 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,177,960.

Hospitalizations

LDH data shows 596 patients hospitalized with coronavirus statewide as of Saturday, September 19, the lowest since June 21. Of those, 100 are on mechanical ventilators. The number of patients hospitalized in Region 7 was at 148, with 18 on mechanical ventilators.

The total number of confirmed cases in NWLA has risen to 16,638 and there are now 620 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 148 new cases reported in NWLA since Friday, 48 were in Caddo Parish and 51 were in Bossier Parish. Caddo also reported five additional deaths, bringing the total to-date to 347. Bossier added two more deaths, for a total of 106.

Natchitoches reported 14 new cases, Sabine ten, Claiborne eight, De Soto six, Webster five, Red River four, and Bienville two.

As of midday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 8,236 case(s) | 347 death(s) | 651 state tests | 144,087 commercial tests

Bossier – 3,119 case(s) | 106 death(s) | 300 state tests | 60,103 commercial tests

De Soto – 882 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 95 state tests | 12,888 commercial tests

Webster – 1,179 case(s) | 22 death(s) | 181 state tests | 20,115 commercial tests

Claiborne – 493 case(s) | 20 death(s) | 236 state tests | 7,645 commercial tests

Bienville – 454 case(s) | 32 death(s) | 342 state tests | 8,369 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 1,085 case(s) | 25 death(s) | 634 state tests | 14,468 commercial tests

Sabine – 835 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 229 state tests | 11,102 commercial tests

Red River – 355 case(s) | 21 death(s) | 545 state tests | 3,585 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 27,189 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 965 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

