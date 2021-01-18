Louisiana reports 961 new COVID-19 cases, 50 more deaths

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 961 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 50 new deaths statewide Monday, bringing the total cases to 369,951 cases and deaths to 8,253.

Of the new cases reported Monday, the LDH says 920 are confirmed and 40 are probable.

According to the latest data available, the number of patients hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 has dropped to 1,894 after ticking back up last week over 2,000. Of those hospitalized currently, 239 are on ventilators. The data show hospitalizations statewide reaching an all-time high on Jan. 7 at 2,069. In Northwest Louisiana, there are 325 hospitalized, with 32 on ventilators. ICU beds in the region remain over 80% capacity but dropped down to 82% with the latest data.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases (99.9%) fall between January 10 and January 17, 2021.

96% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

4% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

Individuals between the ages of 18 and 29 (16%) and between the ages of 30 and 39 (16%) account for 32% of these cases.

Since yesterday, 10,465 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 4,903,280. Of the tests reported today, 10,113 were PCR tests and 332 were antigen tests.

Of the 151 new confirmed and probable cases reported in Northwest Louisiana since Sunday, 101 were in Caddo Parish, where a total of 21,035 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic. Six more deaths were also reported in Caddo, bringing the total to 572.

Bossier Parish reported 14 new cases and four more deaths, for a total of 10,662 cases and 217 deaths.

Natchitoches added 18 new cases, De Soto 10, and Webster eight. Claiborne Parish did not report any new cases since reporting 14 on Sunday but did add two more deaths for a total of 46. De Soto and Bienville also added one new death each.

There are now 46,366 COVID-19 cases reported in Region 7 and 1,173 deaths. Across the ArkLaTex region, there are now 74,216 cases and 1,949 deaths.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.