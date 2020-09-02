972 new COVID-19 cases reported as Edwards urges caution heading into Labor Day to prevent another surge

Louisiana has reported 972 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 20 more deaths since Monday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 149,838 and total deaths to 4,841.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana has reported 972 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 20 more deaths since Tuesday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 149,838 and total deaths to 4,841.

Also according to the LDH:

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between August 25 and September 1, 2020.

88% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

People aged 29 and under represent 42% of these cases and 32% are individuals between 18-29.

The newly confirmed cases came from the results of 14,058 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 1,903,883.

During a briefing Wednesday morning on the state’s response to Hurricane Laura, Gov. John Bel Edwards once again warned of a post-Labor Day surge in cases similar to what happened in the state and across the Sun Belt following the Memorial Day holiday at the start of the summer.

“I want to remind folks that it was Memorial Day here in Louisiana and across the Sun Belt, that really kick-started the last surge that caused us to pause in Phase 2,” said Edwards, adding that the mitigation measures set in place helped flatten the curve. “But it’s these small, informal functions that to a very large degree drive transmission of COVID. And so we’re asking individuals to be cognizant of that, don’t engage in activities that will do this and we’re gonna be much more successful in being able to move forward with as many of our businesses open to the maximum degree possible.

Edwards said most schools in the state are already open and the remainder are set to reopen after the Labor Day holiday, “and all this is happening after we’ve lost about a week of our testing, so I am imploring all the people of Louisiana to do what you can to make Labor Day safe, COVID safe. Incredibly important if we’re gonna be able to move forward with more openings and less restrictions.”

Edwards said Tuesday that he expects a decision to be made and announced early next week on whether the state will remain in Phase 2 of reopening. The current order is set to expire on Friday, September 11.

Hospitalizations

The state’s data showed 873 patients hospitalized with coronavirus with 132 on mechanical ventilators as of Tuesday and had not been updated by midday Wednesday. The number of patients hospitalized in Region 7 was 185, with 16 on mechanical ventilators.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in NWLA has risen to 14,895 and there are now 569 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 73 new cases reported in NWLA since Tuesday, 30 were in Caddo Parish and four were in Bossier. Caddo and Bossier also added one new death each. Webster reported 17 new cases. Claiborne added nine. Sabine reported eight new cases, Bienville three, Natchitoches two, and Red River added one.

As of midday Wednesday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 7,482 case(s) | 323 death(s) | 643 state tests | 128,053 commercial tests

Bossier – 2,732 case(s) | 93 death(s) | 287 state tests | 53,280 commercial tests

De Soto – 820 case(s) | 33 death(s) | 95 state tests | 11,680 commercial tests

Webster – 1,047 case(s) | 20 death(s) | 180 state tests | 17,464 commercial tests

Claiborne – 389 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 169 state tests | 6,508 commercial tests

Bienville – 421 case(s) | 32 death(s) | 31g state tests | 7,241 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 924 case(s) | 23 death(s) | 567 state tests | 12,398 commercial tests

Sabine – 758 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 226 state tests | 9,889 commercial tests

Red River – 322 case(s) | 20 death(s) | 480 state tests | 3,217 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 24,263 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 877 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.