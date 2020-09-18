Louisiana reports 976 new COVID-19 cases, 29 more deaths

Louisiana has reported 976 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 29 more deaths since Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 160,283 and total deaths to 5,172.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana has reported 976 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 29 more deaths since Thursday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 160,283 and total deaths to 5,172.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases fall between September 10 and September 17, 2020.

92% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

People aged 29 and under represent 37% of these cases. 25% are individuals between 18-29.

The newly confirmed cases came from the results of 22,796 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 2,145,947.

Hospitalizations

LDH data shows 647 patients hospitalized with coronavirus statewide as of Thursday, September 17, the lowest since late June. 106 of the currently hospitalized patients statewide are on mechanical ventilators. The number of patients hospitalized in Region 7 was at 167, with 18 on mechanical ventilators.

The total number of confirmed cases in NWLA has risen to 16,490 and there are now 612 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 245 new cases reported in NWLA since Thursday, 119 were in Caddo Parish and 60 were in Bossier Parish. Caddo also reported one additional death, bringing the total to-date to 342.

Natchitoches reported 26 new cases, Webster 15, De Soto 12, Bienville seven, Red River three, Claiborne two, and Sabine one. Claiborne also added one more death.

As of midday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 8,188 case(s) | 342 death(s) | 648 state tests | 142,862 commercial tests

Bossier – 3,068 case(s) | 104 death(s) | 295 state tests | 59,503 commercial tests

De Soto – 876 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 95 state tests | 12,778 commercial tests

Webster – 1,174 case(s) | 22 death(s) | 181 state tests | 19,985 commercial tests

Claiborne – 485 case(s) | 19 death(s) | 227 state tests | 7,618 commercial tests

Bienville – 452 case(s) | 32 death(s) | 335 state tests | 8,317 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 1,071 case(s) | 25 death(s) | 624 state tests | 14,337 commercial tests

Sabine – 825 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 226 state tests | 10,996 commercial tests

Red River – 351 case(s) | 21 death(s) | 532 state tests | 3,570 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 26,880 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 957 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

