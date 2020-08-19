Louisiana reports fewer than 800 new COVID-19 cases for third consecutive day

Louisiana reported 779 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 37 more deaths Wednesday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 139,903 and total deaths to 4,468.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana reported 779 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 37 more deaths Wednesday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 139,903 and total deaths to 4,468.

It is the third consecutive day the state has has reported fewer than 800 new cases.

The Louisiana Department of Health says the newly confirmed cases came from the results of 14,983 tests reported to the state since Tuesday, bringing the total number of tests to 1,704,974. The daily positivity rate from the most recent round of tests reported is 5.20%. The state’s overall positivity rate now stands at 8.21%.

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the LDH says the new case increase may not match the difference between daily total case counts. This was the case on Wednesday, with one more case than the difference between the current and previous day’s totals.

Also according to the LDH:

The collection dates for most of these cases (93%) fall between August 12 and August 18, 2020.

82% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

People aged 18-29 represent 18% of these cases. The second highest age group is people aged 30-39 (17%).

Presumed recoveries

The state health department also updated the number of presumed recoveries as of August 17 to 118,120. That is 14,608 new presumed recoveries, which is 8,084 more recoveries than the 6,524 new cases reported over the same period last week.

It is the third consecutive week that recoveries have outpaced new cases, and it was by the largest margin yet.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said in his Tuesday briefing that the state is seeing “modest and sustained” improvement in key COVID-19 indicators, but that the case growth rate shows the state still has work to do in slowing the spread of the coronavirus. He noted that Louisiana remains fifth in the nation per capita by that measure.

Hospitalizations

As of Wednesday, the state’s data showed 1,160 patients hospitalized with coronavirus, with 175 on ventilators.

The number of coronavirus patients hospitalized in Region 7 remained at 238 for the second day, with 17 on ventilators.

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in NWLA has risen to 13,825 and there are now 526 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 62 new cases reported in NWLA on Wednesday, 32 were in Caddo Parish and 11 were in Bossier. Bossier also reported a new death, bringing the total in that parish to 85.

Webster and Sabine each added five new cases and one new death. De Soto added four new cases and one death. Red River reported one new case and one new death. Natchitoches reported two new cases, Claiborne and Bienville added one each.

As of midday Wednesday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 7,012 case(s) | 304 death(s) | 621 state tests | 117,040 commercial tests

Bossier – 2,499 case(s) | 85 death(s) | 275 state tests | 46,565 commercial tests

De Soto – 787 case(s) | 29 death(s) | 88 state tests | 10,554 commercial tests

Webster – 960 case(s) | 18 death(s) | 188 state tests | 15,821 commercial tests

Claiborne – 308 case(s) | 12 death(s) | 147 state tests | 5,168 commercial tests

Bienville – 401 case(s) | 30 death(s) | 301 state tests | 6,268 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 853 case(s) | 19 death(s) | 490 state tests | 10,827 commercial tests

Sabine – 708 case(s) | 12 death(s) | 204 state tests | 8,470 commercial tests

Red River – 297 case(s) | 17 death(s) | 425 state tests | 2,974 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 22,198 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 781 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

