Louisiana reports highest single-day COVID-19 deaths since April 21; takes top spot in U.S. in cases per capita

Louisiana on Wednesday reported the highest number of coronavirus deaths in a single day since 77 were reported on April 21.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana added another 1,735 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 69 more deaths Wednesday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 112,773 and total deaths to 3,769.

It is the highest number of deaths reported in a single day since 77 were reported on April 21.

The newly confirmed cases came from the results of 18,827 tests reported to the state health department. The positivity rate from these latest tests is 9.22 percent. The LDH did not offer the collection dates for these tests, although most typically fall within the last seven days.

Gov. John Bel Edwards also noted via social media Wednesday that Louisiana is now first in the nation in per capita COVID-19 cases.

Just one person's actions can stop the spread. If everybody would reduce the number of times they leave home, it would significantly diminish the impact of COVID-19 on our state and health care system. #lagov pic.twitter.com/sEPnXvnqGo — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) July 29, 2020

The latest update comes just one day after Edwards noted that it has been two weeks since his statewide mask order was implemented. He said he believes the state is “starting to see an impact” with early signs of a plateau in cases – although the plateau would be at a high level if that is the case. Still, Edwards said one day does make a trend and they will be digging deeper into the data in time for his next briefing on Thursday.

The LDH says 92 percent of the cases reported to the state Wednesday were community spread and 31 percent of them are among people aged 29 and under.

The latest data on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that there are 1,544 people hospitalized in the state and 221 of them are on ventilators.

There are now 274 patients hospitalized in Region 7, after reaching an all-time high of 299 on Thursday.

The LDH updates the number of presumed recoveries every Wednesday. That number rose to 74,246 as of Monday of this week, which is 12,790 more than were reported the previous week. However, the state accumulated 18,412 new cases in the same time span, which means new cases outpaced recoveries by more than 5,600.

The total number of confirmed cases in NWLA has risen to 11,172, with 282 new cases reported since Tuesday. 124 of those were in Caddo Parish and 52 were reported in Bossier. Caddo also reported two additional deaths, bringing the total deaths in the parish to 274 – 13 of them in the past week. Bossier added one death, the twelfth in the past seven days – for a total of 64.

Natchitoches reported 40 new cases and one new death. Sabine reported 22 more cases and one additional death. Webster added 19 confirmed cases and one more death. De Soto reported 11 new cases. Claiborne also added seven new cases, and Bienville five. Red River reported two new cases.

As of midday Wednesday, July 29, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing:

Caddo – 5,933 case(s) | 274 death(s) | 614 state tests | 91,273 commercial tests

Bossier – 1,978 case(s) | 64 death(s) | 269 state tests | 36,241 commercial tests

De Soto – 601 case(s) | 24 death(s) | 83 state tests | 7,843 commercial tests

Webster – 791 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 181 state tests | 12,405 commercial tests

Claiborne – 208 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 115 state tests | 3,746 commercial tests

Bienville – 345 case(s) | 29 death(s) | 256 state tests | 4,730 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 648 case(s) | 16 death(s) | 392 state tests | 7,800 commercial tests

Sabine – 497 case(s) | 7 death(s) | 196 state tests | 6,110 commercial tests

Red River – 171 case(s) | 9 death(s) | 238 state tests | 1,841 commercial tests

As of midday Wednesday, there were 17,887 confirmed cases in the ArkLaTex and 643 related deaths. Texas and Arkansas typically update their coronavirus data later in the day.

