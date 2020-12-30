Louisiana reports record new daily COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations hit new high

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 6,754 new COVID-19 cases statewide Wednesday, which they say is the highest number of daily cases reported to date in Louisiana that does not contain a backlog nor two days of reporting.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health reported 6,754 new COVID-19 cases statewide Wednesday, which they say is the highest number of daily cases reported to date in Louisiana that does not contain a backlog nor two days of reporting.

“Today’s update does NOT contain a backlog of cases,” the LDH said in a Facebook post shared on the latest data.

The previous highest number of cases reported was 4,339 new cases on December 9.

The LDH also reported 51 more deaths Wednesday, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the state to 311,229 and deaths to 7,448 as hospitalizations statewide hit yet another new eight-month high.

As of Tuesday, the latest data available, there were 1,717 people in hospitals statewide due to COVID-19, with 210 on ventilators. Hospitalizations surpassed the previous peak reached in July on December 21 and have steadily risen since the day after Christmas.

Hospitalizations in Northwest Louisiana have risen to 336, with 29 on ventilators. The number of patients on ventilators in the region’s hospitals has more than doubled in the week since Christmas Eve.

Also according to the LDH:

The statewide percent positivity for December 17 through December 23 is 10.7%.

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases (90.7%) fall between December 22 and December 29, 2020.

95% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

5% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

Individuals between the ages of 18 and 29 (18%) and between the ages of 30 and 39 (17%) account for 35% of these cases.

Since yesterday, 52,109 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 4,367,542. Of the tests reported today, 40,177 were PCR tests and 11,932 were antigen tests.

Wednesday’s update also revealed the highest daily new case count to date in Northwest Louisiana. Of the 939 new confirmed and probable cases reported since Tuesday, 298 were in Caddo Parish and 253 were in Bossier Parish. Caddo also reported two more deaths, for a total of 51.

Webster reported 137 new cases. Natchitoches also reported 98 new cases and another death, bringing the total deaths in that parish to 58. Another 48 new cases were also reported in Claiborne Parish, 47 in Sabine, 48 in Claiborne, 30 in De Soto, and 28 in Bienville. Red River Parish did not report any new cases.

There are now 38,665 cases reported in the nine parishes of LDH Region 7. and more than 62,000 in the ArkLaTex region.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.