Louisiana (River Ridge) shuts out Curaçao to win Little League World Series championship

FINAL: Louisiana 8, Curaçao 0

BOTTOM 6th: Egan Prather throws a complete game shutout as River Ridge defeats Curaçao 8-0 to claim the first-ever Little League World Series crown for Louisiana.

River Ridge, Louisiana’s Reece Roussel (22) celebrates with Conner Perrot after scoring on a double by Marshall Louque off Curacao pitcher Keven Rosina during the third inning if the Little League World Series Championship game in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

River Ridge, Louisiana’s Egan Prather delivers in the fifth inning of the Little League World Series Championship game against Curacao in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

River Ridge, Louisiana’s Marshall Louque drives in a run with a double off Curacao pitcher Keven Rosina during the third inning if the Little League World Series Championship game in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

River Ridge, Louisiana’s Marshall Louque, top, tags out Curacao’s Jurdrick Profar (13) who was trying to dive back to third base during the third inning of the Little League World Series Championship game in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

River Ridge, Louisiana’s Egan Prather delivers in the second inning of the Little League World Series Championship game against Curacao in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)



TOP 6th: Reece Rousell does it again! He racks up his 17th hit (a tournament record) and seventh double of this LLWS, he’s batting .739 in Williamsport. A ground out with the bases loaded plates Louisiana’s seventh run. A single by Ryan Darrah makes it 8-0 before a fly-out ends the inning.

————————————————————————————————————–

END 5th: Louisiana 6, Curaçao 0

BOTTOM 5th: Egan Prather is on a roll, he’s got five strikeouts as Curaçao go up and down in order again.

TOP 5th: Reece Rousell continues his record-setting LLWS with an RBI double, then scores on Marshall Louque’s third hit of the game. Ryan Darrow gives Louisiana its fifth run of the game on a single after Gavin Berry singled and stole 2nd base. Two passed balls allow Darrow to score and Louisiana has blown this game open at 6-0. A strike out ends the inning.

————————————————————————————————————–

END 4th: Louisiana 2, Curaçao 0

BOTTOM 4th: Louisiana bounces back with a clean inning, two pops ups followed by Egan Prather’s third strikeout ends the inning quickly.

TOP 4th: William Andrade draws a two out walk, but Jeffrey Curtis flies out to end the inning after a nice running catch in left field by Farens Wooter.

————————————————————————————————————–

END 3rd: Louisiana 2, Curaçao 0

BOTTOM 3rd: Curaçao gets the bases loaded with a one-out single, double and walk, but Louisiana ends the threat with a force out at home plate followed by a rundown between third base and home plate as Jurdrick Profar is caught too far off the base after the ball got away from Ryder Planchard behind the plate.

TOP 3rd: Reece Roussel is hit by a pitch, scores on Marshall Louque’s second double of the game, but Louque is caught between 2nd and 3rd base and is tagged out. Curaçao retires the next two batters on a groundout and then a strikeout to limit the damage. Louisiana leads 2-0.

————————————————————————————————————–

END 2nd: Louisiana 1, Curaçao 0

BOTTOM 2nd: Curaçao go up-and-down in order in the second, Louisiana’s Egan Prather recorded two strikeouts.

TOP 2nd: Louisiana gets the lead-off man aboard after an error, but the inning ends with a run-down between third and home after Ryder Planchard slips rounding the bag.

————————————————————————————————————–

END 1st: Louisiana 1, Curaçao 0

BOTTOM 1st: Louisiana works around a one-out walk to end the first inning as an attempted bunt for a hit ends an out on a bang-bang play at first base.

TOP 1st: First pitch at 2:20pm. A lead off single by Derek Delatte for Louisiana turns into the games first run on an RBI double from Marshall Louque for a 1-0 lead as Curaçao comes to bat.

————————————————————————————————————–

PRE-GAME (2:11pm): Teams are being introduced in front of a sold-out Lamade Field in Williamsport, Pa. Louisiana will be the away team and will bat first.