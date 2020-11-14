Louisiana School superintendents pinpoint ways to improve student achievement

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Leaders in the state’s public education systems are looking for ways to improve student achievement.

The Louisiana Association of School Superintendents is setting out to accomplish this feat by creating a list of priorities.

Those priorities are listed below:

having all students reading on grade level by third grade having students graduate with a college and/or career credential having more students pursue education as their career profession

“These shared priorities are focused on critical areas that are research-based in terms of their impact of successful student outcomes,” said Wes Watts, president of the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents. Watts said the priority list was developed following the LASS Fall Conference in Baton Rouge earlier this month.

“The state’s school superintendents are committed to providing leadership to our state education systems to ensure all are on task to affect those critical measures that most directly impact student achievement,” Watts added.

Leaders are looking to find ways to improve ACT and WorkKeys scores as well as asking schools in the state to work on creating networking opportunities for their students.