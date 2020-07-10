Louisiana sees largest daily increase in COVID-19 cases since beginning of outbreak

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana on Thursday saw its largest daily increase in coronavirus cases not attributable to a backlog since the beginning of the outbreak in the state.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide rose by 2,642 on Friday, with another 25 deaths reported, bringing the total number of cases statewide to 74,636 and 3,272 deaths.

The only higher single-day number of cases reported was when the virus first peaked in Louisiana on April 2, when 2,726 new cases were reported.

Friday’s newly confirmed cases came from the results of 25,108 tests reported to the state health department since Thursday. Of those tests, 10.52 percent came back positive.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, 97 percent of those cases were community spread and 39% of the cases involve individuals aged 29 and under.

There are 286 newly confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Region 7, the third time in a week the region has seen it’s biggest bump in new cases since the coronavirus first peaked at 304 on April 4.

The 286 new cases in NWLA Thursday include 158 additional cases in Caddo and 42 more cases in Bossier. It also includes 24 new cases in Sabine and 23 in Webster. Natchitoches and De Soto added another 14 cases each. Claiborne and Bienville reported four more each, and Red River added three.

The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Caddo Parish rose by 247 Friday. The coroner’s office released an update Thursday night noting that the average age of those who have died rose to 72.9, with the oldest victim age 104 and youngest 22.

Bossier and De Soto also added new deaths to their totals Friday.

As of noon Friday, July 10, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 4,213 case(s) | 247 death(s) | 546 state tests | 68,645 commercial tests

Bossier – 1,219 case(s) | 37 death(s) | 160 state tests | 27,078 commercial tests

De Soto – 422 case(s) | 20 death(s) | 76 state tests | 5,697 commercial tests

Webster – 513 case(s) | 12 death(s) | 177 state tests | 8,397 commercial tests

Claiborne – 144 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 100 state tests | 2,619 commercial tests

Bienville – 258 case(s) | 28 death(s) | 214 state tests | 3,236 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 376 case(s) | 14 death(s) | 336 state tests | 5,061 commercial tests

Sabine – 181 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 187 state tests | 3,317 commercial tests

Red River – 72 case(s) | 9 death(s) | 54 state tests | 1,068 commercial tests

Statewide, hospitalizations for the coronavirus have risen by another 75 Friday to 1,117. The number of patients on ventilators rose by 12 to 122.

Hospitalizations in Region 7 also rose to 234, surpassing the previous peak in hospitalizations on May 10 when there were 224 hospitalized in NWLA for treatment of the coronavirus. The number of patients on ventilators dropped by two to 11.

Rising hospitalizations were among the concerns Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins cited in issuing an emergency order requiring customers to wear masks when entering businesses in the city.

That order went into effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday, but was put on hold by a judge’s order late Friday morning after five Shreveport businesses filed suit against Perkins.

The LDH updates the number of people who are presumed recovered from the coronavirus weekly. As of Tuesday, July 7, that number stood at 46,334. LDH Office of Public Health Assistant Secretary Dr. Alex Billioux pointed to those numbers Wednesday in noting that, with more than 70,000 confirmed cases to-date, there are at least 25,000 known active cases in the state.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

