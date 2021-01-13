Louisiana sees uptick in confirmed MIS-C cases, three children currently in the hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD/KTAL) – The number of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases continues to rise in Louisiana.
Ten new cases have been confirmed over the last three weeks, bringing the total to 115. There have also been a total of five confirmed deaths related to MIS-C, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
There are currently three children in Louisiana hospitalized for MIS-C. So far, 101 have been admitted to the hospital for treatment of the syndrome and have since been released.
The median age of a child in the state with a confirmed MIS-C case is seven.
The CDC defines an MIS-C case as:
- The patient is under the age of 21, with a fever, laboratory evidence of inflammation, and severe illness involving more than two organs that requires hospitalization
- No other plausible diagnoses
- Positive COVID-19 test, or exposure to a confirmed case, within the four weeks prior to the onset of symptoms
- FULL INTERVIEW: Sean Payton talks Saints vs Tom Brady, Bucs
- Former Texas mayoral candidate arrested in connection with Capitol occupation
- Caught on camera: Man wanted by BCPD for stealing ninja food processor from Walmart
- Former LSU Tiger Edwards-Helaire rejoins Chiefs’ practice
- Oklahoma educators push back on governor’s virus waiver