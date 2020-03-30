Louisiana sheriff deputies stand in as pallbearers for grieving families during graveside services

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) In wake of the coronavirus, and with traditional funeral services being restricted to graveside services, grieving families everywhere have been put in a painful position of not having enough family members present to help where needed.

Over the weekend, five St. Mary Parish Sheriff deputies stood in as pallbearers at two graveside funeral services when they learned that the families needed assistance.

Deputies Walter Shepherd, David Leonard, Jr., Bart Lange, Gary Keller, and Randal Billiot understood the circumstances and considered it an important part of their duty, Sheriff Blaise Smith said.

“Our hearts go out to people who are hurting at this time. It is our privilege to be there to support our citizens and to serve them in their time of need.” Smith said.

“We are all in this together, and we will make it through this together.”