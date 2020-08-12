Louisiana SNAP recipients given the opportunity to receive employment training

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- The Louisiana Community & Technical College System and Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services will partner with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to create opportunities for recipients to gain employment training.

The partnership will be implemented in health and construction programs at Baton Rouge Community College and SOWELA Technical Community College in Lake Charles.

For the SNAP recipients who participate, the program will be free of charge.

According to DCFS, “The partnership will allow LCTCS to leverage federal reimbursement for certain SNAP recipient-related expenses to fill gaps for those students – paying for credentials and other supportive services, such as transportation, dependent care, uniforms, equipment, books, supplies and tools.”

More information on the program can be found at www.dcfs.la.gov/snapet.