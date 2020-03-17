Louisiana State Board of Dentistry nixes “non-essential, routine” procedures for at least one month

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health has issued an order banning all non-essential dental procedures for at least the next four weeks.

According to an update posted on the Louisiana Board of Dentistry, the Louisiana Department of Health issued the order Tuesday prohibiting all routine, non-essential dental procedures be prohibited beginning March 18, 2020, until at least April 16, 2020.

The order, signed by State Health Officer Jimmy Guidry, also advises all dental providers to contact their families and notify them immediately.

