Louisiana State Capitol to be closed amid tightened security on Inauguration Day

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – APRIL 17: A general view of the Louisiana State Capitol prior to a rally against Louisiana’s stay-at-home order and economic shutdown on April 17, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Governor John Bell Edwards has said Louisiana’s high rate of infections and deaths does not position the state to quickly open back up. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La (KTAL/BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Capitol will be closed on Jan. 20, “in an abundance of caution” as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris take the oath of office in a scaled-down Inauguration Day ceremony in the nation’s Capitol amid possible protests and potential threats for more violence.

According to an official with the House Communications Office, citing a memo from Speaker Clay Schexnayder, most employees will not be in the Louisiana State Capitol building Wednesday, and security there will be tight.

Security in Baton Rouge and at state capitols around the country has been heightened since the deadly Capitol riots earlier this month. Federal, state, and local agencies in Baton Rouge braced for possible protests over the weekend, which turned out to be small and peaceful.

Heightened security measures are in place in the nation’s Capitol ahead of Wednesday’s inauguration, with thousands of armed National Guard troops lining the streets. Army General Daniel Hokanson says more are on the way.

“Our posture is aggressive, and it will stay that way through inauguration,” Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher Wray said.