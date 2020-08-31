Louisiana State Fire Marshal: Multi-parish burn ban issued following Hurricane Laura

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office has issued a multi-parish burn ban across the state following Hurricane Laura.

According to a Facebook post from the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the burn ban will be in place for the following parishes:

Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Caldwell, Cameron, Catahoula, Concordia, Grant, Jackson, Jeff Davis, LaSalle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Red River, Sabine, Union, Vernon, and Winn.

Private burning shall only be allowed by permission of the local fire department or local government. This order is effective as of 8 a.m., August 31, 2020, and shall remain in effect until rescinded.

“The extensive damage caused Hurricane Laura includes several water systems. That means many communities are without adequate water service for potential fire suppression needs,” State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning said in a statement Sunday.

“This order will hopefully assist local first responders by reducing unnecessary fire calls that they will be challenged to answer due to a lack of infrastructure, resources and personnel already tasked with Laura recovery efforts.”

This ban shall not apply to prescribed burns by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, by those trained and certified by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, or by those who conduct prescribed burning as a “generally accepted agriculture practice” as defined by the Louisiana Right to Farm Law (R.S. 3:3601 et seq.).

Violation of this Fire Marshal order could result in criminal and/or civil penalties.

