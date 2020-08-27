Louisiana state offices closed in 42 parishes Friday due to aftermath of Hurricane Laura

Buildings and homes are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Cameron, La. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

(KTAL/KMSS) — Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne announced Thursday that state offices in 42 north, central, and southwest Louisiana parishes will be closed Friday, August 28 in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

According to the Office of the Commissioner, the parishes that will be closed are Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Calcasieu, Caldwell, Cameron, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, DeSoto, East Carroll, Evangeline, Franklin, Grant, Iberia, Jackson, Jeff Davis, Lafayette, LaSalle, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Red River, Richland, Sabine, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Tensas, Union, Vermilion, Vernon, Webster, West Carroll, and Winn.

State offices in all other parishes, including East Baton Rouge, will reopen. All agency heads are responsible for determining that essential personnel who should remain on duty, report for duty, or those who should report to alternate work sites as necessary. Officials continue to monitor conditions throughout the state, and this announcement may be updated.

This office closure applies to all nonessential employees, including those authorized to work from home due to COVID-19.



TIMEKEEPERS: This is an office closure and should be coded as such. All employees in the affected parishes, including those authorized to work from home due to COVID-19, should use the Office Closure code (LSOC). Employees with further questions should seek guidance from their supervisors.

State employees should be aware of the following phone numbers to call, which will be updated: 1.800.360.9660 or 225.342.0498.

