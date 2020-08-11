Louisiana State Parks to reopen cabins used for coronavirus isolation

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is reopening cabins and camps at a state park that was used to isolate people who were waiting for coronavirus tests or tested positive.

Those who stayed in the cabins didn’t require hospitalization and were either homeless or needed to protect others in their households.

The Office of State Parks says the cabins and camps at Bayou Segnette State Park have been fully sanitized and will reopen Friday.

The state is taking reservations. Bayou Segnette State Park is one of three parks used for pandemic “isolation overflow.”

Lake Bistineau State Park is open for daytime use. Chicot State Park fully reopened in late June.

Office spokeswoman Rebecca Rundell says there’s no date set for reopening its overnight facilities.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.