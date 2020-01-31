Louisiana State Police gets first female African American captain

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police has its first African American female captain.

Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday announced that Capt. Treone Larvadain has been promoted to lead the agency’s Protective Services unit, which is responsible for the safety and security of the governor and the governor’s immediate family. She succeeds Capt. Clay Chutz, who recently retired after 30 years under six different governors, WAFB-TV reported.

“I am extremely proud of both Captain Larvadain and Captain Chutz and congratulate them on their accomplishments. They have both provided excellent service to the people of our state and exemplify the best of the Louisiana State Police,” Edwards said.

A representative with the governor’s office says Larvadain was hired in March 2006 and began her career with Troop C. She worked in Protective Services from 2008 to 2011. In 2012, she was promoted to sergeant in the Bureau of Investigations and also served as an instructor at the training academy. Then in 2018, Larvadain was promoted to lieutenant in Internal Affairs.

Also in 2018, Larvadain and her daughter, Tiah, became the first-ever mother and daughter to serve in the Louisiana State Police.