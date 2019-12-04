Louisiana teacher facing indecent behavior charge involving students

DUTCHTOWN, La (WVLA) – A teacher at Dutchtown High School was indicted on Tuesday after an extensive investigation.

Baton Rouge native Mark Ebarb, 32, was indicted on this charge:

Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile

According to District Attorney Ricky L. Babin, “on October 18, 2019, detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to Dutchtown High School after receiving a complaint of inappropriate behavior between a teacher and students.”

APSO’s investigation found that the Dutchtown High School teacher interacted with many students in an inappropriate fashion.

The activity includes “inappropriate messages and photographs,” according to the DA Babin.

Whatever evidence was collected is now in the hands of the District Attorney’s Office.

On Wednesday, Ebarb turned himself in and is now in the Ascension Parish Jail.

Ascension Parish School Superintendent David Alexander released this statement:

“Whenever there is suspected inappropriate interactions between an employee and a student, we report it to law enforcement, as required, and conduct an internal investigation. We are committed to the safety of our students and expect all staff to adhere to the highest ethical practices and conduct.”