Louisiana teen dies after being shot in weekend robbery

Louisiana News

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) – Authorities in Louisiana say a 17-year-old student who was shot during an armed robbery last weekend has died.

Lafayette police confirmed the death of 17-year-old Matthew Carter Wednesday. Cpl. Bridgette Dugas says police found Carter on Saturday inside his black Chevy Camaro suffering from a critical gunshot wound.

Carter’s family says two teens attempted to steal his car. Police arrested a 13-year-old and 14-year-old Saturday. Both are charged with murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Carter was a Comeaux High School senior who played football and soccer. A candlelight vigil is planned Thursday afternoon at the school’s football stadium. 

