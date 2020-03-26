Louisiana to receive federal field hospitals for virus

A person drags their belonging after registering for temporary housing with city officials after being moved from a homeless encampment at Duncan Plaza to protect them from the coronavirus in New Orleans, La. Thursday, March 26, 2020. The homeless were offered housing in temporarily-closed Central Business District hotels because of the coronavirus. (Max Becherer/The Advocate via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana’s number of known coronavirus cases jumped 28% overnight. That prompted a stark warning from Gov. John Bel Edwards to his state’s residents to stay home.

The Democratic governor says Louisiana is now tied for the nation’s second-highest rate of virus cases per capita. President Donald Trump has agreed to set up two federal field hospitals in Louisiana and send down public health staff to help with the worsening outbreak.

Louisiana has surpassed 2,300 people known to be infected, with 86 residents dead from the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus.

The state health department says a 17-year-old from New Orleans was among the latest deaths. That was the first in the state of someone under 18.

