Louisiana to reintroduce ‘I Voted’ stickers

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33) (FOX 44) — “I voted” stickers are making a comeback in Louisiana, the state’s elections chief announced Monday.

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin will unveil the fall versions of the stickers Tuesday on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus. The sticker’s artist will join Ardoin.

“I couldn’t be more pleased that Louisianians are passionate about participating in elections by voting,” Ardoin said in a statement. “We heard their requests for stickers loud and clear, and I’m excited to unveil this fall’s sticker.”

The state issued its first “I voted” stickers during the 2016 Presidential Election, in a push to encourage turnout.

Louisiana voters have many elected offices to fill this fall. Most of the state’s 144 legislative seats are up for election. Voters will also decide whether to reelect Democratic incumbent Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Voters will cast their ballots in open primaries Saturday, Oct. 12. Early voting runs from Sep. 28 through Oct. 5.

The state will hold runoff elections Nov. 16 for races in which no candidates win majorities. These ballots will feature the top two vote-getters in a race.

Click here to see which seats and candidates will be on your ballot this fall.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.