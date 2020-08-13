The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Tracking COVID-19

Tracking COVID-19

Unsung Heroes

Unsung Heroes

Honoring Our Graduates

Honoring our Graduates

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

Unsung Heroes

Unsung Heroes

Honoring our Graduates

Honoring our Graduates

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

Louisiana unemployment claims drop below 10,000 for first time since pandemic started

Louisiana

by: Greg LaRose

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WDSU) – New unemployment claims continue to decrease in Louisiana where fewer than 10,000 people filed for benefits last week.

It is the first time Louisiana has dropped below the 10,000 threshold since the coronavirus pandemic spread to the United States.

New jobless claims fell 26% from the week before, but they are still almost four times higher than they were a year ago at this time.

More than 290,000 people in the state were receiving continuous benefits as of Aug. 1, which accounts for more than 15% of the state’s eligible workforce.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

 

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss